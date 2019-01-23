Despite ranking in the middle of the pack — 27th — in healthcare, Florida tops WalletHub’s list of best states in which to retire.
The online financial services company ranked the state No. 1 in affordability and No. 7 in quality of life, putting it ahead of South Dakota.
Kentucky is at the bottom of the list, behind Rhode Island.
The list’s three broad categories encompass 46 criteria, including:
• under Affordability, the adjusted cost of living, “general tax-friendliness” (Florida has no state income tax) and the share of the population 65 and older who could not afford a doctor visit.
• under Quality of Life, the share of the population 65 and older (Florida ranked No. 1), an elderly-friendly labor market (the state was 47th in the percentage of the workforce 65 and older) and the share of the population 65 and older that’s in poverty.
• under Health Care, the number of doctors, dentists, nurses and home health aides per capita, the number of health care facilities per capita and life expectancy and death rate.
The impetus for the study was data showing that 25 percent of working adults have little to no retirement savings.
“If retirement is still a big question mark for you because of finances, consider relocating to a state that lets you keep more money in your pocket without requiring a drastic lifestyle change,” WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann wrote.
Although finances, including taxes, should be a factor in deciding where to retire, WalletHub’s panel of experts agrees it’s also important to consider health care, climate and whether there’s a support network for you.
“Even if you determine it’s the best place for you financially, does the place make you happy?” said Jerry L. Basford of the University of Utah.
See the report at WalletHub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.