Where they're serious about being chill

VENICE — Care to infuse your cup of coffee with a relaxing CBD additive?
Seed and Bean Market market has you covered.
At this one-year-old shop on the island, there's always a chilled, relaxed atmosphere, according to Cole Peacock, co-owner of the market in downtown Venice.
Peacock is one of four owners who opened their first Seed and Bean establishment in Fort Myers 18 months ago.
The gathering place offers guests a place to relax with a cup of coffee or a cold beer with a choice of adding CBD to help get rid of a headache or other aches and pains.
"It's just an option," explained Peacock. "We also offer cannabis beer and CBD seltzers, but for those who just want to grab a quick lunch or breakfast, there is something for everyone."
Co-owner Kyle Scheid lives just minutes away from the establishment.
"Our indoor/outdoor seating area can host up to 74 guests," Scheid said. "And we try to offer a healthy menu — all of our items are made in-house and most are air-fried."
Bean and Seed Market won the "Let it Glow" Christmas light contest recently hosted by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Scheid said the Venice venue is larger than the Fort Myers location, which started out as a coffee shop and is 1,700 square feet. The Venice location is 2,500 square foot and has a larger kitchen and more of a restaurant feel.
"Most of what is offered on the menu will be offered at all of our locations moving forward," Scheid said. "We offer breakfast, lunch and dinner — all are available at any time, any day of the week. We have a great crew that's been working very hard to keep our customers happy."
Scheid said although they try to keep the menu healthy, items like biscuits and gravy and hamburgers are still offered.
The market opened on Oct. 6, 2021 and the owners had planned to do a ribbon cutting ceremony with the chamber on the one-year anniversary in 2022 — but then Hurricane Ian happened.
"Luckily, we did not sustain too much damage, but because of the power loss, we lost everything in our freezers," Scheid said. "We expanded through COVID, so we're used to the struggle and we learned to push through the storms. We secured the Venice location in February 2020, and it took us a little longer than anticipated, but we did it."
The location was formerly Cafe Venice.
"It's a similar setup with a completely new bar and floors," Scheid said.
The owners market their own product PureNative. Items are manufactured at a company in Fort Myers. A person must be 18 to purchase any of the CBD products.
"A lot of people use CBD to help with pain or anxiety and we find a lot of people are using it as an alternative to prescription medications," Scheid said. "We built this concept because we saw there was such a lack of knowledge about cannabis in general, but specifically hemp-derived products, and the benefits that can come from them."
All of the products are triple tested and follow all state regulations, Peacock said.
"We have our own hemp license for each location."
The market also offer "mocktails" for people who don't drink alcohol.
"Our bartenders are very creative and we offer our own brand of CBD seltzer."
Peacock was instrumental in getting medical marijuana laws passed in Florida.
"It took quite a while to get certified — it was a challenge — but we had the right relationships to move forward and worked closely very with the law," Peacock said.
Besides Peacock and Scheid, Bean and Seed Market's other two co-owners are Bruce Wendorf and Ron Greenstein.
PureNative products like tinctures (oils), edibles, topicals, vape and pet products are available at the store as well as on the website.
The owners plan to open more locations soon — one in Cape Coral and one in Sarasota.
"We're looking to find more venues that fit our concept — good food, a nice atmosphere and a growing community," Peacock said. "We're unique in that our goal is to serve multi-age customers. You can walk in to one of our establishments and see people in their 20s conversing over a pint, as well as two retired gentlemen who just completed a round of golf or a family with young children."
It's the fist only certified and approved cannabis - CBD and hemp - cafe in the state, according to Peacock.
Peacock is a member of the Inaugural Florida Hemp Advisory Committee appointed by state officials, including the governor's office.
"Seed & Bean are Fresh From Florida certified, the highest in state standards by the Department of Agriculture," he said. "Everything we do has been approved to the highest levels."
As far as growth, the future looks bright for the brand.
"We're asked weekly if we offer franchise opportunities by cities around the nation," Peacock said.
Seed and Bean Market, 116 W. Venice Ave., is open Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Live entertainment is offered Wednesday through Sunday in season.
For more information, call 239-342-1300 or visit:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.