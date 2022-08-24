NORTH PORT — Cooper the Cougar had been missing for the past week.

Cooper, Cranberry Elementary School’s mascot, had been gallivanting across America since the beginning of the school year.


Cooper the mascot

It’s been a long journey for Cooper the Cougar, Cranberry Elementary school’s mascot.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments