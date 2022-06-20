VENICE — Rebekah Jones, the Department of Health whistleblower who was fired after alleging the state had fudged its COVID-19 numbers, was the guest speaker at Saturday's Venice Area Democratic Club meeting.
She's running for the U.S. House seat held by Republican Matt Gaetz in Florida's 1st District. She faces Democrat Peggy Shiller in the Aug. 23 primary and, if successful, would take on the Republican candidate in November.
Gaetz has three GOP opponents in his bid for reelection.
Jones was a star attraction for the club, with more than 100 people present in Naar Hall at the United Church of Christ and several dozen more tuned in via Zoom.
It was the first meeting of the year at which the coffee ran out, Club President Mike Shlasko joked.
Jones said the last two years have been "interesting … to say the least."
"I'm famous now," she said. "I didn't want it. I didn't ask for it. I actually fought it."
She created the state's COVID dashboard in the early days of the pandemic and updated it daily. After she was fired, she started an independent dashboard and Forbes named her its Tech Person of the Year in 2020 for the effort.
But as the positivity numbers rose, she said, she was pressured to falsify them to paint a rosier picture of the state of the virus in Florida.
She filed a complaint with the DOH Inspector General's office and was granted whistleblower status shortly before the state's first "summer of death," as she referred to the summer of 2020.
The office's report, issued in March, found insufficient evidence to prove or disprove two of her allegations, about being directed to falsify data; determined that data on the dashboard weren't misrepresented; and concluded that no "law, rule or policy" was violated by directing Jones to temporarily restrict access to data on it.
In a statement issued after the report was published, Jones said, "I don't think it was ever realistic for them to come out and be like, 'yeah, everything she said is true, we're sorry, my bad.'"
She noted to the VADC that a recent Auditor General report found flaws in the state's reporting system "that would limit the accuracy and usefulness of reported information," it states
It also undercounted deaths from COVID, she said, adding that the actual total is nearly 100,000, not the 75,000 the state says.
She had left the state following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement raid during which she says guns were pointed at her children but returned, she said, "to get rid of some of the trash."
She said she had sworn off politics after backing Hillary Clinton in 2016 but decided that "maybe it's time the scientists started influencing policy."
"I wouldn't be here if I had followed my proposed life path," she said. "But I'm here because I have to be. I'm not going to let them run this country into the ground.
"I cannot lose because I have to save my family. I want to save my state."
