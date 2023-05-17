VENICE — The Florida State Oriental Medicine Association is urging its members — and their patients — to flood Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office with requests that he veto a bill it believes threatens their profession.
Its goal is 2,500 to 5,000 calls and emails a day from “(e)very person licensed, studying, benefiting from, and receiving Acupuncture services … for the next 14 days or until he announces that S(enate) B(ill) 230 will be vetoed/not be signed in 2023,” according to a legislative update on the FSOMA website.
There’s no similar appeal on the website of the Florida Optometric Association, however, even though its members would be affected by the same bill, which had not yet been sent to the governor as of Tuesday.
If signed, S.B. 230 would prohibit most health care practitioners other than medical and osteopathic doctors from advertising themselves as a “physician” or using one of 46 other titles or designations, such as “surgeon,” “dermatologist” or “pediatrician.”
Making “misleading, deceptive, or fraudulent representations in or related to the practice of the licensee’s profession” could subject a provider to a variety of penalties, including a potentially mandatory fine of $10,000 per offense.
Additional language in the bill preserves the use of the term “physician” by a licensed chiropractor or podiatrist, as well as several designations used by dentists, but it mentions no other practitioners by name or field.
An amendment to the bill that passed by an overwhelming majority in the Florida House would have extended essentially the same protection to optometrists but it was stricken from the version that passed in the Senate. The House then adopted the Senate version.
The bill does have a provision allowing licensed practitioners to use terms permitted under their relevant practice act, which could be a safe harbor for acupuncturists and, to a lesser extent, optometrists.
The acupuncture practice act, Florida Statutes Chapter 457, doesn’t use the terms “doctor” or “physician” other than to prohibit the use of the term “D.O.M.” — Doctor of Oriental Medicine — by anyone who isn’t licensed.
However, a rule promulgated to implement the act expressly states that it isn’t false advertising for people who are licensed to use the terms “D.O.M.,” “Acupuncture Physician” or “Doctor of Oriental Medicine.”
If the new law’s reference to the practice act includes the rules adopted under it, acupuncturists could still call themselves physicians. FSOMA’s website says it’s seeking a legal opinion on the issue.
The optometry practice act, Chapter 463, doesn’t use the term “doctor” or “physician” in its definition of “licensed practitioner.” Similar to Chapter 457, though, it limits the use of the titles “Doctor of Optometry” and “O.D.” to people who are licensed or certified.
Neither the act nor the rules implementing it mentions “optometric physician,” however.
Staff at the FOA said the organization hasn’t issued a statement on SB 230. Inquiries about it are being passed along to the executive director and board in case they want to respond.
The American Optometric Association has taken a stance, declaring it opposes “any attempts to prevent Florida-licensed doctors of optometry from practicing at the highest levels allowed by state and federal law, including their ability to effectively communicate with their patients by introducing unnecessary confusion.”
The AOA is also working with the FOA on getting the bill vetoed.
“If necessary,” the statement continues, “the AOA is prepared to take steps up to and including legal action against any effort to discriminate against the profession of optometry or infringe on optometry’s essential and expanding role in the Florida health care system.”
Through a staff member, longtime Venice optometrist Scott Walker said he’s aware of the bill but doesn’t yet have an opinion on it.
Nicole Noles Collins, who has practiced as an acupuncture physician in the area for 11 years, said that her biggest concern if SB 230 is signed is that “it will erode public trust in oriental medicine.”
And while it doesn’t affect how acupuncturists actually practice, it may also change the public’s ability to obtain such care. She said she’s heard from other practitioners that an insurer has denied coverage for acupuncture treatment.
Precluding acupuncturists from calling themselves physicians would be “a great excuse not to pay,” she said.
Her patients are “disappointed and outraged,” she said.
While hoping for a veto, Collins and her colleagues are aware they may need to be in compliance with the bill if it’s signed and goes into effect on July 1. They just don’t know what it will take to comply.
“We don’t know what we can call ourselves,” she said.
Her website, business cards and Facebook page all identify her as an acupuncture physician. Even if she changes them, she wonders if the discovery of an old business card could still subject her to discipline.
The total cost for all acupuncturists in the state to come into compliance with S.B. 230 has been estimated at $5 million, she said.
