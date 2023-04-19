VENICE — One thing Venice Police Lt. Jason Adams didn’t share with the audience for his talk about active attack events Monday was the profile of the typical attacker … because there isn’t one.
“I don’t know what they look like,” he said, other than that it’s most likely to be a man.
What’s often discovered afterward, Adams said, is a history of violence, or being exposed to violence; mental health issues; and an “avenger mindset” — feeling wronged by an employer, or maybe society at large.
That mindset justifies punishing others by taking their lives, he said.
About 55% of the time the attacker has a connection to the site of the attack, he said, and it’s more likely to be a place of business than a school, though that’s not the public perception.
Schools seem to be the more common target because attacks involving children are more memorable, he said.
Adams reviewed several mass shootings, including those at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in each case deliberately omitting the name of the attacker.
“We never want to say those folks’ names,” he said.
The risk of a copycat killer isn’t just theoretical. Aggrieved people in chat rooms on the “dark web” share an ideology and talk about trying to outdo mass murderers’ death tolls, he said.
