VENICE — One thing Venice Police Lt. Jason Adams didn’t share with the audience for his talk about active attack events Monday was the profile of the typical attacker … because there isn’t one.

Adams

Venice Police Lt. Jason Adams, the agency’s expert on active attack events, said that not even he can provide a profile of who’s likely to commit one.

“I don’t know what they look like,” he said, other than that it’s most likely to be a man.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments