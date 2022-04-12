Daniel Kaufman takes a "viral" video of an alligator crossing the road at Jacaranda Boulevard and Center Road on April 7.
A "huge" alligator crossed Jacaranda Boulevard near the Center Road intersection and Venice resident Daniel Kaufman caught it all on video.
VENICE — A Venice man happened to be driving in the right place at the right time April 7.
Daniel Kaufman was in a company truck when he saw an alligator crossing the road near the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and Center Road in Venice.
"I'm just glad I got it on video," Kaufman said.
While stopped at a red light, he saw cars on the other side of the road stopping in the roadway and looked up to a "huge" alligator making its way across Jacaranda Boulevard.
He pulled out his phone and captured the alligator's short journey from one pond to another one across the street.
Before completely crossing the road, the alligator went underneath Kaufman's truck.
"I could feel him shake my truck," he said.
If Kaufman hadn't been in a lifted box truck, the alligator wouldn't have been able to fit underneath, he said.
While the cars in front of Kaufman were gone at that point, the cars still behind him were all stopped "probably with their jaw dropped watching the gator cross," he said.
Kaufman had posted the video to his social media page for friends and family to see.
"And by Friday, it was exploding on my Facebook," he said about the millions of views it has received.
He mentioned everyone was sharing the video and had comments coming from as far away as Japan.
Kaufman mentioned that despite being from Florida, even he was surprised by the sighting.
"I'm 35 and I've lived here my whole life, and I've never seen that happen," Kaufman said.
