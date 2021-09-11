NOKOMIS — Through compelling and humorous storytelling, Vietnam veteran Joseph Reynolds wants to give the average citizen a glimpse into the life of a veteran.
He's doing that by launching his own website to share veterans' stories.
"I feel strongly that there is a disconnect between the American citizen and what veterans do," Reynolds said.
While many veteran websites are already established, Reynolds, of Nokomis, believes his site will share something different than the others — the "why" aspect.
"I feel I have a little bit of a niche," he said. "Mine is just why you joined the military, why did you do it, hoping to open a bigger scope of storytelling."
His is at: WhyTheyDoIt.org
He created Why They Do It, a nonprofit website, to not only share stories about why veterans enlisted but also to break stigmas surrounding the military.
Those include stereotypes of military members being uneducated, he said.
"I felt like I needed to pay it back in some way to get the public better informed," Reynolds said.
For around four to five years, Reynolds has been working on this idea derived from other veteran websites that share stories.
Finally, when he moved to Nokomis two years ago from New York, his idea started to come into fruition.
After moving, he wanted to get involved with veteran groups in the area.
Being a member of the American Legion for over 17 years, Reynolds joined American Legion Post 159 in Venice and serves on the honor guard.
Through the honor guard, Reynolds participates in veteran ceremonies held at Sarasota National Cemetery and the Patriots Plaza located within the cemetery.
"There's nothing more moving than doing that," Reynolds said. "Families really appreciate it."
However, not all veterans have friends or family at their service.
Part of his why for starting this website had a lot to do with unattended funeral services the honor guard observed.
"There's nothing more thought provoking than that," Reynolds said about the honor guard being the only ones at a funeral in some cases.
He hopes by sharing veteran stories, it will change the way civilians think of veterans; therefore, hopefully lessening those unattended veteran funerals.
"It's what I'm trying to avoid," Reynolds said.
He also wants to share the thought process of many veterans, which goes along with their different "why's."
"We (veterans) always have a certain camaraderie that nobody understands," Reynolds said.
By opening up veterans and asking their why, he wants to show the decision that put them on the path of sacrificing things in their lives.
"What the public forgets is that veterans give up all family functions, all births, weddings, graduations," Reynolds said about the time while serving.
Reynolds also just wants people to stop and think about veterans more. Through asking the why, it brings out a more humorous side to their stories and allows people to connect with them.
"I feel there is a huge amount of potential and wisdom from veterans," he said. "We think differently."
Still in the early stages of the website, Reynolds wants to reach out to veterans to get their various stories heard — from older veterans to younger ones recently discharged.
"I'm trying to make the public more aware that when you thank us for our service, realize what you are thanking us for," he said.
Reynolds mentioned when he has asked veterans why they joined, they typically respond with "nobody cares why I joined." But from this response he knows they have a story.
He said one person might have joined to see the world, while another was a problem child. They might not all be patriotic answers, but it started them along a certain path, he said.
By sharing these stories, Reynolds said he does not want to take any political sides but simply make people aware of what veterans do.
"Because every headstone has a story," Reynolds said, eluding to the hope of getting these stories before a veteran is gone.
For more information about Reynolds' project or to contact him about a story, visit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.