OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the return of its Wild About Nature Festival on Saturday, April 2.
This celebrated community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Bay Preserve headquarters, 400 Palmetto Avenue in Osprey. The site is just north of historic Spanish Point.
“After a virtual event in 2020 and the postponement of the 2021 event last Fall, we are delighted to bring the Wild About Nature Festival back to Bay Preserve,” said Christine Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation. “Getting kids outside to foster a love of nature is central to our work and this event brings our community together to do just that.”
With an exhibitor lineup featuring many local environmental and youth-serving organizations, this year’s festival marks 13 years of connecting kids to the beauty and wonder of the natural world through a fun-filled day of nature-based activities and exploration.
Activities include tree climbing, nature printing, native plant planting, animal encounters, dip-netting, face-painting, crafts, and more. Multiple food trucks will also be onsite, including Big Blue Grilled Cheese Company, Currywurst, and Kona Ice.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. More details can be found on Conservation Foundation’s Facebook page or at: conservationfoundation.com/events
