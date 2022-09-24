The Venice YMCA Sharks swimming program was home to several nationally-ranked swimmers in the summer of 2016. Among them are pictured, from right to left, Michelle Whelton, Sarah Koenig, Amadeusz Knop, Elias Corn and Charlie Plaisted.
Elias Corn, 16, speaks to the congregation of the Jewish Center of Venice on Sept, 9 about his participation in the Maccabiah Games in Israel during the summer. He came home with three silver medals in swimming.
Elias Corn, 16, wearing the three silver medals earned at the Maccabiah Games in Israel in August.
The U.S. team at the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Israel with area resident Elias Corn as a member of the U.S. swim team.
Officials seated behind the starting blocks in the natatorium for the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Israel.
Elias Corn, 16, at left with teammates on a silver medal-winning mixed breaststroke relay team at the 2022 Macabbiah Games in Israel.
Swimmers are on the mark for the Breast Stroke event at the Maccabiah Games in Israel.
At 10, Elias Corn was swimming with the Sharks a (local AAU team).
Now 16, he was a triple medalist at the Maccabiah Games in Israel this past summer, earning silvers in three breast stroke relays: the 400-meter boys relay and the 200-meter and 400-meter co-ed breast stroke events.
Referred to as the Jewish Olympics, the Maccabiah Games were inspired by the Olympics and founded in 1932. These games are held in Israel every four years.
The key difference is that athletes must be Jewish, between the ages of 13 and 16 and have at least one parent who is Jewish.
This year, the games lasted from July 12-26 and included time for the athletes to make new friends, sightsee and compete, gathering memories to last a lifetime.
“The first two weeks was for cultural immersion,” Eli said about his experience.
“I was able to go to the wailing wall (western wall in the old city of Jerusalem), the Masada National Park, Haifa (port city of Israel) and Tel Aviv,” Elias said.
“The competition was the third week. I will remember the friends I made for the rest of my life.”
He also is sure to remember one additional challenge at the games — on the first day of competition — COVID.
“I swam in the preliminaries, was taken to the hospital and swam in the finals that night,” earning his first silver medal.
The other two were earned later in the week.
He will have plenty of time to think about the experience while training for the actual Olympic Games. Swimming is in the summer games, and the next summer games will be in Paris, France, July 26-August 11, 2024.
Several Olympic medalists competed first at the Massabiah Games, including swimmer Mark Spitz, who, according to his biography on Olympics.com, won seven gold medals at the Munich games in 1972 (all in record time) and at the 1976 games earned two additional gold medals, a silver and bronze.
At Indiana University, he was credited with helping the swim team earn 8 straight NCAA championships.
But there is more to life than swimming for this young man who has his sights set on top colleges.
Corn recently transferred from Pine View to Sarasota High School because of his rigorous training schedule, which involves being up at 4:30 a.m. to swim with the Tsunami team for 90 minutes.
Each afternoon, he swims with the high school varsity team in the pool, which is at the school. Had he remained at Pine View, transportation time from Pine View to Sarasota High would have negatively impacted sleep and study hours.
The young man spoke about his time in Israel, the competition and his goals at a recent Friday night service at the Jewish Congregation of Venice. After the service, he and his father Matthew spoke some more about his adventure, swimming and his educational goals.
“He was part of the championship team his freshman year,” his proud father, Matthew Corn, a physical therapist, said after the service.
“In addition to being competitive, the sports competitions are also dedicated to the values of fair play, mutual respect, victory of body, intellect, and the pursuit of excellence.”
Both Eli and his father expressed their gratitude to members of the JCV for their support of his participation in the Maccabiah Games.
