At 10, Elias Corn was swimming with the Sharks a (local AAU team).

Now 16, he was a triple medalist at the Maccabiah Games in Israel this past summer, earning silvers in three breast stroke relays: the 400-meter boys relay and the 200-meter and 400-meter co-ed breast stroke events.


