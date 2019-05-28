VNtaxholiday060119.jpg

With Florida's hurricane season approaching, residents will soon be able to stock up on generators, flashlights and other supplies without paying sales tax. 

Gov. Ron Desantis recently signed a tax holiday into law that exempts certain disaster preparedness supplies from sales tax starting May 31 through June 6. 

The exemption applies to items such as self-powered radios, bungee cords, tarps and ratchet straps that are selling for $50 or less. Other exempt items include gas and diesel fuel tanks that are priced at $25 or less, and flashlights, lanterns and candles that are sold for $20 or less. 

Car and boat batteries do not qualify for the tax exemption, but AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt batteries that are selling for $30 or less will be tax-free. Non-electrical ice coolers that cost up to $30 will also be exempt.

Plus, portable generators that are sold for $750 or less will not be subject to sales tax.

For a complete list of qualifying items, visit FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.

