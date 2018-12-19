The vaccine against measles is so effective that the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2005, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s rarely seen in this country these days — so rarely that many doctors have never encountered it.
Yet four children were diagnosed with measles in Sarasota County just a week ago — four unvaccinated children in “close contact,” the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County said in a press statement.
Measles still exists in other parts of the world and can be transmitted by contact with foreigners here or abroad, but other than that the disease had been “locally acquired,” the Department shared no information about the four children.
Now, every unvaccinated person who comes into contact with those children will get measles, said Dr. Ahmed Farooq, an infectious disease specialist who practices at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
Measles is so highly contagious that “if I have measles and I walk by you, I can give you measles,” he said.
And there is no cure, just treatment of the symptoms: runny nose, cough, fever and conjunctivitis — pinkeye.
There’s also a rash that shows up three to five days after those symptoms appear, but the victim has been contagious the whole time, and will continue to be until he or she has recovered.
Until the rash appears, however, measles can easily be mistaken for any respiratory condition. For most people, that means no visit to the doctor.
“Nobody comes in with just a fever and a runny nose,” he said.
Which may be just as well: Because the vaccine for measles is so effective, Farooq said, doctors who have been practicing less than 20 years or so may never have seen a case of it, or may not have recognized it if they did, because “it can mimic a lot of other illnesses.”
The rash and redness and spots in the throat will indicate it’s not just a run-of-the mill respiratory condition.
Travel abroad or contact with foreigners would raise a red flag about it being measles. A blood test can confirm it.
“You have to have a high index of suspicion,” he said.
He’s only seen two cases, he said, both in children who hadn’t been vaccinated.
The near eradication of measles is probably a factor in parents’ decision not to have their children vaccinated, Farooq said. They don’t see anyone with measles, so getting vaccinated may seem unnecessary.
An unvaccinated child is more likely to be surrounded by other family members who also are unvaccinated. If one person is exposed, they’ll all contract the disease and, in turn, infect other unvaccinated people at school, work and place of worship, among other locales.
“It spreads like wildfire,” he said.
Vaccination prevents that, Farooq said, as well as the consequences of being infected and the risk of complications, including pneumonia and meningitis.
Assuming their immune system isn’t already compromised, he said, children actually fare better with measles than adults do: The mortality rate for adults is 60 to 70 percent.
Experts say that a population in which 95 percent of the people are vaccinated has “herd immunity,” so that the remaining 5 percent poses little threat of contracting and passing along a disease.
Because of the antivaccination movement, Farooq said, that goal isn’t being met in places and is contributing to outbreaks like the one in this county last week and in Pinellas County in August.
Certain religious groups have objections to vaccination, but other people have refused to have their children immunized because they mistakenly believe it can cause autism, he said.
Their concern is based on a single study that has been thoroughly discredited and withdrawn, Farooq said.
“It was scientifically incorrect,” he said.
The four children who contracted measles will now have natural lifelong immunity, but they could have had it already.
“It’s a totally preventable disease,” Farooq said. “There is no reason for people not to vaccinate.”
