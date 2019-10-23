VENICE — Bill Willson isn’t your average volunteer.
The Venice resident not only joined many of the most popular service organizations, but led them as well — often into uncharted territory — expanding or creating new programs that have benefited the city.
They include the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, where he encouraged the hiring of John Ryan, the longtime president of the chamber.
He joined the Kiwanis Club of Venice in 1993 and rose to president in 1996. It’s where he’d meet his future wife, Debbie.
They were both scuba divers. Willson would eventually become the catalyst in establishing the SunCoast Reef Rovers Scuba Club. The club has turned its volunteer efforts into the annual cleanup project under the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, and the North and South Jetties, as well as the mooring field, on occasion, near the Venice Yacht Club, pulling up thousands of pounds of underwater trash.
Willson was born in New York City, but family moved to Sarasota six months later.
After a stint in the Vietnam conflict, Willson was assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s 37th Air Rescue and Recovery Squadron.
After the conflict, Willson landed back in Sarasota with Montgomery Ward, becoming manager of their electronics department. A few years later he was offered a job with Sears Roebuck & Co., where he spent the next 21 years.
In 1992, Willson obtained his insurance agent license. He met Wayne Roberts through a mutual friend, Mick Gardner, and joined the Roberts Insurance firm in Venice in 1993. He’s been there ever since.
Willson said Roberts Insurance encouraged community involvement, and it became an environment in which he flourished.
Willson went on to join the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, becoming president in 2001. During his tenure, he earned the honor of being a Doc Matson Award winner and became a Paul Harris Fellow.
He could go on to serve on the Venice City Council for many years. He also served on the Citizens Advisory Board to the Manatee-Sarasota Metropolitan Planning Organization.
He joined the board of the All Faith’s Food Bank, and under his leadership expanded the Back Pack Program, and instituted the Summer Hunger Program to feed children.
Willson jointed the Venice MainStreet and became its president in 2018. During that time, the board decided to expand the paid staff and hire a true CEO. In a few years, that expanded the organizations programs significantly.
His most rewarding community involvement, said Holic, has been his many years with the Venice Area Beautification, Inc.
He joined back in the mid-90s when a task force at the chamber was trying to build a linear. The effort had been languishing for several years.
During a scuba dive trip, Willson and Greg Vie met Terry Redman and discovered Redman led a similar effort to build a similar trail in Michigan. While Willson was president of the chamber, the board separated the chamber from the effort, creating a new nonprofit — Venice Area Beautification, Inc., or VABI — that would go on to successfully complete the Venetian Waterway Park. The group raised $5 million.
Ten miles of the trail was built without the use of any tax dollars, although the city did make a contribution to the effort.
As president of VABI today, Willson said he is excited by the effort VABI is currently making to create the city’s Urban Forest. The forest is being planted along the old railroad corridor for two miles from the Venice Avenue bridge to Center Road, between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Seaboard industrial area.
In the first year, the group planted more than 600 trees, and hundreds of understory plants and created a butterfly garden.
“It’s really an honor to show the people of this community how incredible our volunteers are,” Holic said. “They are doing it every day. They’re not just sitting there complaining about things. Today I feel privileged to present this award to Bill.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.