Wintergreen Weekend reindeer

This artist’s rendering shows how Selby Gardens dresses up its “reindeer” for Wintergreen Weekend.

SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens offers a festive way to kick off the holiday season at its second annual “Wintergreen Weekend.”

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey, this seasonal event features time-honored traditions and holiday fun for the whole family.


