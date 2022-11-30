SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens offers a festive way to kick off the holiday season at its second annual “Wintergreen Weekend.”
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey, this seasonal event features time-honored traditions and holiday fun for the whole family.
Dickens carolers from The Classical Academy of Sarasota will be singing throughout the campus during the weekend, providing a lively holiday soundtrack as visitors stroll the 30-acre site.
Handbell performances by the Ring Sarasota ensemble will take place at the Sunken Garden two times each day. For younger attendees, “reindeer” rides (think festively outfitted ponies) will be available on Lychee Field, storytelling sessions will be offered inside historic Mary’s Chapel, and arts and crafts activities will take place on the White Cottage lawn.
“Wintergreen Weekend is a wonderful way to usher in the holiday season,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president & CEO of Selby Gardens. “The combination of classic traditions and our historic setting helps bring a bit of the past into the present, and it’s sure to create magical moments for attendees of all ages.”
Wintergreen Weekend is free for Selby Gardens members and included with general admission to the Historic Spanish Point campus for other visitors.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
