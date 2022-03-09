Venice Theatre’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” is so good that even two technical glitches Saturday night could not spoil it.
Directed by Murray Chase, with choreography by Brian F. Finnerty, who also played LeFou, no one missed a beat nor a step as the show continued after the normal intermission and two pauses for tech problems in the second act.
It began first, however, with a stern curtain speech by Jeff Hyde about the necessity to wear masks while in the auditorium for the safety of the many children in the audience.
Hyde then walked through the audience both downstairs and in the balcony where he had a challenge from a man who did not want to wear a mask. In the end, the man grudgingly complied. (A youngster seemed to be in his party.)
Tim Wisgerhof’s set was teased even before the curtain went up by a theme-setting decoration on the mainstage curtain. The new navy blue decor of the auditorium sets off the stage beautifully, making the stage the jewel it deserves to be, especially with this creative team and cast.
As the story book opens (it is a Disney show, after all), words gradually appear as if being written here and there on a scrim that fills the stage opening.
Shades of a Disney fairytale film but this is no film.
This is live on stage
This is a fairy tale, so of course there is a handsome prince, at least until he is rude to the wrong person and is turned into a hideous monster.
As fairy tales must have happy endings, the prince is given a rose and the message that if he can learn to be nice before the last petal drops from the rose, the spell can be broken.
That is the back story. The action moves to a happy town with singing and dancing and bread bakers and flower vendors and more.
We meet Belle (Kiley Berkery), who lives to read; Tanner Fults as would-be lady’s man Gaston; Neil Kasanofsky as Maurice (Belle’s eccentric father); Dennis Berkery as the bookseller; and, of course, all those singing and dancing townspeople.
With a perpetual glint in his eye and devilish manner, Gaston puts up with the three village girls (Shannon Maloney, Laura Swartzendruber and Mackenzie Walker) who worship him even as he pursues Belle. She prefers books.
Time is likely to pass this way day after day but her father goes off with his latest invention, becomes lost in the woods and seeks help at the castle of the prince (the prince who is under the spell).
Maurice might have been safer in the woods with the wolves and so might Belle when she comes to the castle and is greeted by Lumiere (Edwin Watson), Mrs. Potts (Lisa Figueroa) and Cogsworth (Bill Saro).
Dancing up a storm with incredible leaps is Keely Karalis as Babette.
But this is a fairy tale after all so Lumiere’s hands have been turned into something akin to wall sconces, Mrs Potts has been turned into a teapot with her son Chip (Matthew Rowand on Saturday, alternating with Connor Martens) as a teacup and Cogsworth a mantle clock.
Babette was transformed into a feather duster and her skirt proves it as she twirls and leaps and more.
These fantastic costumes were the work of Maureen S. Deemers and the theater’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof, who also managed the magical fairy tale setting.
He seems to outdo himself on every show and with the theater’s new tech center up and running, he and his team certainly added much magic to this production
Resident music director Michelle Kasanofsky was spot on as usual with musicians Michelle Neal (second keys/bassoon), Ellen Saxton (reeds), Cameron Kayne (bass), Joel Broome (Drums) and Tim Easton (Trumpet).
That there were problems with the flying effects on the second act could not dampen this show. When the announcer told the audience to enjoy the “third intermission” and the lights came up, nearly everyone stayed put to see the ending, which was coming up moments later than planned.
There is a lot of flying in this show, from the little wolves in the woods to the monster and it would have been wonderful had it gone flawlessly.
But this cast and crew handled their roles so well thanks to good preparation by Chase and Finnerty that, as the show came to a slightly later end than the 9:30 p.m. that was predicted, there was a standing ovation and a happy audience talking about a wonderful show as they headed to their cars.
When two such incidents still cannot dampen a performance, it has to be that everything else was that good and it was.
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave., on the island in downtown Venice. As the box office area is under construction, order tickets online at venicestage.org or call the box office at 941-488-1115. Use your credit or debit card.
(Editor’s Note: As for the mask rule, check the theater’s website before you go to any performance. Rules are subject to change and not the same at every venue.
Entertainment venues have been severely impacted by the pandemic and whether one is for or against masks or other rules, consider the performers first and foremost. Some companies have been severely hit and had to cancel entire shows. While the virus seems to be abating, it is not going away completely. If you feel sick, call the box office and ask about changing tickets. Most will do what they can to accommodate you, if seats and/or performances remain.)
