Who knew if you take Spanish Moss, put it in a bowl, cover it with a damp paper towel and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds, you kill any bugs that are on it?
That was just one of the tips offered by demonstrators at the Venice Garden Club’s Christmas luncheon.
Another tip was, “Pose the flower so you can see its face.”
As always, attending any event with this group offers a mini workshop in horticulture, butterflies or design. Together, the group is dynamic. Individually, they are Rock Stars.
The Christmas luncheon included an update on coming events. The spectacular Garden Tour takes place on March 11-12. This year there will be more ticket offerings and, of course, a spectacular plant sale. The bromeliad expert will be on hand.
In April, the group will sponsor a flower show.
The Arbor Day Gala returns to Venice at Blalock Park on Jan. 22. This is one of the popular must-do events in town. Tracey Ivey will be giving butterfly garden info; there will be horticulture workshops and leaf manipulation demonstrations.
Luncheon chair Kathryn LaDu made sure there were plenty of raffle prizes at the event. Many in attendance took home holiday floral arrangements created by the luncheon committee. Love was in the air — love of flowers and plants that is.
The Garden Club meets at Bay Indies on the second Tuesday of the month. Send email to tsb7498@aol.com for information. If you enjoy being in a happy place, join the Venice Area Garden Club.
Mark Your Calendars
Drive through the Living Nativity at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S Tamiami Trail, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 18. Enjoy the diversity choir, live animals and see the story of the Birth of Christ come to life. Thank you goes to music director Nick Sperry and volunteers.
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are the members of the Venice Garden Club. These men and women make color and pretty happen around town. They teach us things like the joy of the Butterfly Garden at Blalock Park. One of the members helps decorate the Venice Museum. Several members decorated trees at Blalock Park.
The Gazebos at parks are their work as are trees around town. Garden Club members are truly one with nature. They are the ones who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.