Police in Venice took a woman into custody Thursday afternoon on charges of selling drugs.
Police say their officers spotted 24-year-old Marlena Anthony engaging in suspected drug activity on the North U.S. 41 Bypass. They discovered she had 80 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of heroin and items used to sell drugs in her vehicle.
Anthony was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was previously arrested in November in North Port on drug charges.
Anthony is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Arrest over alleged drug use
A man called police after a woman in his residence allegedly threatened to do him harm if he didn’t “shoot her up,” a reference to drugs.
According to Venice Police Department reports:
The Venice woman made the threat on Christmas Day around dinner time. But by the time police arrived she was gone.
They were called again two and a half hours after the suspect came home and began punching the man in the shoulder while he was in bed. When police arrived, she ran out the back of the house. Officer gave pursuit on foot and detained her.
Jennifer Callaghan, 38, 900 block of Cypress Ave., Venice, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of narcotic equipment. Bond was not immediately available.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kaleb Miller, 19, 3100 block of E. Arrowhead Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Ryan Kutscher, 29, 300 block of Browns Road, Venice. Charge: petit larceny (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
• Chase Messner, 22, 3100 block of Indra Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Criminal registration:
• Alexander Alahouzos, 28, 200 block of Mestre Place, Venice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.