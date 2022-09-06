featured topical Woman back home after car hits her on Friday STAFF REPORT Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice Police investigate the area where a blue mustang went off the road and hit a woman on Venice Avenue Friday evening. The woman was released from the hospital and was home as of Tuesday. GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — A Venice woman has returned home after a car struck her while she was mowing her lawn on Friday night.No arrest has been made; however, a citation is expected to be issued to the driver of the blue Ford Mustang that hit the victim, according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.The citation is pending a review of a video as part of Venice Police's investigation.Around 5 p.m. on Friday, the driver of the Mustang drove off the road on East Venice Avenue and struck a 59-year-old woman mowing her lawn, according to police reports.Both lanes of eastbound traffic at East Venice Avenue and Venetian Parkway were closed for four hours on Friday.The woman was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, but has since been released and is back home, Anderson said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lorraine Anderson Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice Venice Police Ford Mustang Venice Public Information Officer Trending Now ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Car goes off road, hits woman mowing her lawn Tied to hospital, Elephant's Trunk thrift store closes SCSO: Father, daughter charged with burning raccoon alive Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Car goes off road, hits woman mowing her lawn Tied to hospital, Elephant's Trunk thrift store closes SCSO: Father, daughter charged with burning raccoon alive Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
