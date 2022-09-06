Friday night accident

Venice Police investigate the area where a blue mustang went off the road and hit a woman on Venice Avenue Friday evening. The woman was released from the hospital and was home as of Tuesday.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

VENICE — A Venice woman has returned home after a car struck her while she was mowing her lawn on Friday night.

No arrest has been made; however, a citation is expected to be issued to the driver of the blue Ford Mustang that hit the victim, according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.

