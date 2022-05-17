OSPREY — A Sarasota woman allegedly set fire to the Old Venice Road structure, destroying three quarters of the building in Osprey last week.
Holly Tillman, 32, of Sarasota, was charged with first degree arson, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, and trespassing on a property.
Sarasota County Fire Department requested investigation assistance from the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives for the structure fire at Old Venice Road in Osprey early May 12, according to a probable cause affidavit.
During the investigation, authorities found there was at least two "non-communicative" separate fires on the property and neither fire started the other.
Tillman was allegedly on the property the night of May 11 into the morning of May 12, a report stated.
Tillman allegedly went around the closed and locked gate of the property, which is owned by Francis Gabry, according to an affidavit.
"She also admits to being inside of a vehicle on the property while it was burning," an affidavit stated.
According to a report, Tillman was on the property when another fire on a closed and locked bamboo wooden gate began.
While on the Old Venice Road property, Tillman was inside of a Mazda car "with the intent to commit an offense therein," a report stated.
During the fires, the structure and two cars were damaged. The estimated loss for the building was $82,000 and $8,000 for the cars, according to an affidavit.
Tillman is in custody with a $52,000 bond. Her arraignment is June 17.
