A St. James, Florida man allegedly bit a woman at a gas station convenience store because she wouldn’t buy him alcohol.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
At least three people were in a car on April 13, around 10 p.m., when they stopped at a Race-Trac on Pointe Loop Road in Venice so the defendant could use the restroom.
He became irate when a woman in the vehicle said she was not buying him another beer.
A witness in the car, who called 911, said the defendant bit the woman on the forearm causing a contusion with teeth marks.
The victim told deputies she didn’t want the man arrested and refused to fill out a written statement.
Gleb Platik, 30, was arrested and charged with domestic battery. He was released two days later after posting bond.
Threat made with knife, scissorsAn Osprey woman was arrested after she threatened a man and toddler with a knife and scissors.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
The toddler had trouble sleeping the night before and the mother was on edge all the next day. That evening, on April 14, around dinner time she left the toddler in the man’s care and launched into a tirade in the kitchen. When he went to take the toddler to the car in order to give her some space, she objected, and allegedly ran towards him and the toddler holding the weapons above her head. He left and called 911.
Alina Costello, 38, was charged with aggravated domestic battery. She was released the next day.
Desperate for weedA West Villages man was Baker Acted (taken into protective custody) after he threatened to hurt himself and a woman for not providing him with marijuana.
According to a North Port Police Department report:
The man recently moved back in with the woman who was trying to help him get into rehab. On April 15, a number of threats were made. A knife was allegedly brandished. A purse was reportedly ripped off the woman’s shoulder.
Todd Clary, 34, was arrested and charged with domestic battery on a person over 65.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Smetts, 36, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: contempt of court (violation of domestic violence injunction). Bond: none.
Charles Whittaker, 79, 700 block of Industrial Road, Venice. Charge: hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Fine: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Chevy Ingram, 32, 1700 block of Palm Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, petit larceny, second degree, second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Nathan Bocker, 36, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
Mark Hurley, 43, 900 block Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: disorderly conduct, brawling, fighting, corrupting public moral decency. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Colleen Taylor, 38, 300 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, less than 20 grams, narcotics equipment possession or use. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
