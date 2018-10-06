It's only fitting that the group that put together the first library in the Venice area is helping to make the new one more special.
After all, the Venice-Nokomis Woman's Club motto is "Preserve the past, enjoy the present, plan for the future." Supporting the new library serves all three goals.
This year the support has been in the form of money — a contribution of $100,000 to enhance the childrens, teen and Creation Station areas in the new library, which is scheduled to open late this year.
The Club is also the conduit for a $30,000 gift from Carolyn Redlin, an active member and past pres
ident who passed away earlier this year.
The Club's gift earned it a designation as a "Heart of the Community" from the Friends of the Venice Public Library, but in reality it's been more than a friend for over 90 years and has contributed far more than money.
It was on March 20, 1926, that a group of 18 women met in Nokomis and voted to call themselves the Woman's Club of Venice-Nokomis. That makes the Club one of the oldest civic organizations in the state.
After electing officers, according to the minutes, creating a library was the next order of business.
The idea was proposed by the newly elected president, Mrs. Fred H. Albee (all the married women are identified by their husband's names in the minutes), who also suggested that Mrs. Albert Belle be the librarian.
The library would be set up with donated books in donated space in the real estate office of Albee and Dunn in Nokomis and run by volunteers.
A library membership of $1 a year allowed people to take books out for two weeks; there was a 2-cents-per-day fine after that.
Almost 40 years later, on Oct. 4, 1965, the Venice Area Public Library opened, created largely because the Club wanted to phase out of book lending. Its collection of more than 6,000 books was donated to the library.
Fast forward to January 2016.
The Venice Public Library closes because of a problem with mold that can't be diagnosed and remedied without destructive testing. Rather than attempt a piecemeal solution, the county elects to replace it at a cost of about $11 million.
But while that will construct and furnish a state-of-the-art library building, it won't cover any of the enhancements that are virtual necessities in a modern library.
A $1 million gift from Bill Jervey, for whom the new library is named, will give librarian Ann Hall about $40,000 a year to use as needed. But up-front funding was needed for features, such as a community room and an outdoor reading garden, and equipment, including a “portable technology lab” — a rolling cart of laptops and tablets patrons can use anywhere in the library.
The Friends launched a $1.3 million capital campaign to fund those things and more, inspiring the Club, now more than 100 members strong, to renew its legacy of support for the library.
"I'm looking at this as coming full circle," Club President Ann Shoup said. "I could not think of a better way to spend this money."
"The legacy of our club is the library," Past President Jeana Hilligoss added.
Actually, it would be more accurate to say service is the Club's legacy.
Louella Albee didn't just start a library; she also led a drive to fund a lunch program for local black students who were bused to schools in Sarasota and, later, a day care program and a school for them; raised money to pay the salaries of local teachers; started the first community Christmas tree celebration; and led Christmas parties for all local children.
Today, the Club operates "sort of like a sorority in the old days," Hilligoss said — putting on fundraisers to support the community and social events for the members.
The current fundraisers are a pancake breakfast in the fall — this year's is Nov. 3 at the Paradise Grill in Nokomis — and bingo in the spring.
The proceeds of the pancake breakfast will go to Tidewell Hospice to help fund its programs for veterans.
Since 1988, the Club has awarded scholarships to 130 Venice High senior girls totaling $147,500. This year it gave seven scholarships worth $11,000.
Another $7,000 was presented to civic organizations.
Members don't just give out money, though. They'll again be distributing candy at the Holiday Parade and cookies and water at the city's Christmas tree lighting.
"You're going to see more of us in the community," Shoup said. "We're definitely not done."
Membership in the Venice-Nokomis Woman's Club is open to all women who have lived in the county for six months or more. A membership application and more information are available at: Venice-NokomisWomansClub.org.
For more information on donating to the new library, visit: VeniceFriends.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.