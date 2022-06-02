Joyce Carrier

VENICE — A Venice woman allegedly concealed almost $800 worth of jewelry in her purse while shopping at Beall's, according to authorities.

Joyce Carrier, 84, of the 1400 block of Terrace Drive in Venice, was charged with grand theft of over $750 but under $5,000.

In November, Carrier allegedly concealed jewelry in her purse while shopping at Beall's, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She put a few items in the top section of a shopping cart, but placed the other items in a black bag, the report stated.

According to the report, Carrier paid for the visible items in the cart, but did not pay for the jewelry in her purse.


There were allegedly 41 jewelry items worth $798.84 in her purse, according to an affidavit.

"Carrier stated she 'gives' the items as Christmas Gifts at the Venice Community Center," the report stated.

Carrier was not originally arrested in November due to her age and all of the items being recovered, according to the affidavit.

However, according to court records, an arrest warrant was issued in April.

Carrier was released on a $1,500 bond. Her arraignment is July 1.

