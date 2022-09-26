NOKOMIS — A Nokomis woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run involving a death in March of 2018.
Rachel Hauser was involved in a road rage wreck on U.S. 41, which led to one death and two injuries.
Hauser was driving a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of North Creek Lane, when she passed a 2015 Lexus driven by Irwin Hoffman, 83, with passenger Norma Hoffman, 79, both of Osprey.
As Hauser cut back into the lane, she clipped the front of Hoffman's car, which sent the car into the path of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed south, driven by Demario Evans, 35, of Sarasota.
The crash killed Norma Hoffman. Irwin Hoffman was sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition and Evans suffered serious injuries.
Hauser fled on U.S. 41 after the crash.
The state sought 10 years in prison, but she was sentenced to five years in prison and five years on probation.
“Every day we drive on the roads of Sarasota County, we owe a duty to our fellow citizens to drive safely and responsibly," said Matthew Willingham, the assistant state attorney and prosecutor for the case.
"The defendant in this case violated that duty and caused a severe crash that resulted in the loss of life. Nothing will replace what the victims and their families lost that day. Let this case be a reminder that the reckless and dangerous actions of the defendant will not be tolerated in this community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.