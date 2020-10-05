SOUTH VENICE — A woman is dead from a shooting this morning at a bank in South Venice, near Jacaranda Boulevard and U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The call came in at 9 a.m. for a shooting at the BB&T bank, 160 Pointe Loop Drive, Venice. Police found one female victim dead at the scene.
"The details of the shooting are still unknown. However all involved parties are accounted for. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. They are still working to notify next of kin," said Megan Krahe, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
"The investigation is extremely active and ongoing. Additional details will be released as they become available. If anyone has information related to the incident, they are asked to contact our Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900."
The bank is off Jacaranda Boulevard, near the U.S. 41 intersection.
