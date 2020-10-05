SOUTH VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man involved in the shooting death of a woman in the parking lot of a South Venice bank Monday.
No names are being released at this time, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan Krahe said.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Girasone said deputies responded a little after 9 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at the BB&T Bank, 160 Pointe Loop Drive, Venice, and found a woman dead in her car from a gunshot.
Based on a description of a suspect, a man was located and arrested in a neighborhood north of the bank along Jacaranda Boulevard, he said.
Detectives are still working to notify next of kin, he said, and don't know what the connection between the suspect and the victim may be, Girasone said.
The investigation is "extremely active and ongoing," but all parties involved are accounted for and there's no danger to the public, according to a news release.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.