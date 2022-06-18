Woman's Club awards scholarships to VHS students By TRICIA COOK Guest Writer Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 From left, VNWC member Joan Brinton; scholarship recipients Marylee Lanham, Shannon Dowdy and Kathy Moller, with VNWC member Joan Leeds. PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK Kamryn Brown PHOTO PROVIDED Sophia Burns PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club gave out the club’s annual scholarships to four worthy Venice High School students.Shannon Dowdy will pursue her dreams of biomedical engineering at the University of Florida.Sophia Burns will study biology with a goal toward becoming a physician’s assistant at the University of Central Florida.Dowdy and Burns each received a $2,000 scholarship.Kamryn Brown and Maylee Lanham each received a $1,000 scholarship.Brown will study pre-law at Tallahassee Community College. Lanham will pursue a dental hygienist degree at State College of Florida.Each of these outstanding young women have excelled in their high school curricula of college preparatory classes, while working and participating in after-school activities.With the assistance of Caitlin Joyner, director of Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School, the VNWC Scholarship Committee was honored to play a small role in these girls’ lives. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 'Amazing person': Venice High remembers Barry Rossheim Neunder suddenly resigns Venice City Council Venice man files police report after owl attacks Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'Amazing person': Venice High remembers Barry Rossheim Neunder suddenly resigns Venice City Council Venice man files police report after owl attacks Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Vehicle vs. bicyclist in Venice Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.