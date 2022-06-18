The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club gave out the club’s annual scholarships to four worthy Venice High School students.

Shannon Dowdy will pursue her dreams of biomedical engineering at the University of Florida.

Sophia Burns will study biology with a goal toward becoming a physician’s assistant at the University of Central Florida.

Dowdy and Burns each received a $2,000 scholarship.

Kamryn Brown and Maylee Lanham each received a $1,000 scholarship.

Brown will study pre-law at Tallahassee Community College. Lanham will pursue a dental hygienist degree at State College of Florida.

Each of these outstanding young women have excelled in their high school curricula of college preparatory classes, while working and participating in after-school activities.

With the assistance of Caitlin Joyner, director of Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School, the VNWC Scholarship Committee was honored to play a small role in these girls’ lives.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments