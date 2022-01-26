Barbara Googin pours a bowl of delicious chili. The chili was made for the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women’s Fun and Game afternoon by Father Tom Carzon. The soup was one of the luncheon favorites.
This group of talented chefs made 14 different soups for the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women’s Fun and Games afternoon. They also served rolls and drinks and desserts. They were the Soup Champions of the day. Among their soups was a vegetarian vegetable, several chicken soups and an Italian Wedding soup, plus others.
Epiphany Catholic Council of Women co-presidents Lois Carcare and Fran Frederick welcome more than 250 women to the fundraising Fun in the Sun fashion show at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Epiphany Cathedral fashion show chair Emily Sarnecke in the middle celebrates a fun afternoon with, from left, Maureen Senecal and Deb Thurlow. Maureen and Deb are regular Venice fashion show divas.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
More than 250 people were on hand to enjoy the annual Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Woman fundraising Fun and Fancy fashion show.
Like all their events, it was fun. One of the hallmarks of CCW gatherings is committee members welcoming guests, making them feel special.
This year, fashions were from Dillards. In addition to casual clothing, there were some glitzy clothes for special occasions like galas that Epiphany Cathedral often sponsors.
Models Kathy Allen, Karen Reiner-Hayes, Dee Martorana, Eileen Smutz, Carol and Laura Sullivan showcased the clothes designed for women of every figure type.
The audience was glad to hear from the principal of Epiphany School, Nicole Lesota. She talked about it being a special place where children grow mentally and spiritually.
Each year, the Epiphany Catholic Council of Women make a large contribution to the school.
Among other fundraisers the CCW hold each year is their games and party afternoon. This year, 68 men and women were on hand to play games, enjoy a nice soup and salad lunch and have fun with friends.
Emily Sarnecke is taking reservations for a Picnic in the Park indoor Victorian Tea on March 1. Call Emily at 941-488-6983.
The next Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women’s meeting is on Feb. 1 with Dr. Chris Cortman, the guest speaker. For information, contact Sandy Quesenberry at 941-484-3210.
This group joyfully services the community by supporting several nonprofits. Thanks to all.
Quilt-A-Thon News
More than 647 quilts were delivered to Kentucky tornado victims. Venice area quilters, you deserve more gold stars than we can count.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Karen Reiner-Hayes. Karen comes to Venice from Chicago and is one of the CCW members involved in every aspect of the group.
She is a talented artist and created the programs for the fashion show. When needed, she is a greeter, a ticket salesperson and model. She enjoys people, and her joy is contagious.
At Epiphany, her ministry is taking care of the Memorial Garden. She believes it should be given the utmost respect and strives to make sure it is in perfect condition, always ready for prayer and meditation when loved ones visit.
Karen always enjoys family times and reminiscing about Catholic Schools and nuns and the good old days. Karen Reiner-Hayes is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
