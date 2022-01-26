More than 250 people were on hand to enjoy the annual Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Woman fundraising Fun and Fancy fashion show.

Like all their events, it was fun. One of the hallmarks of CCW gatherings is committee members welcoming guests, making them feel special.

This year, fashions were from Dillards. In addition to casual clothing, there were some glitzy clothes for special occasions like galas that Epiphany Cathedral often sponsors.

Models Kathy Allen, Karen Reiner-Hayes, Dee Martorana, Eileen Smutz, Carol and Laura Sullivan showcased the clothes designed for women of every figure type.

The audience was glad to hear from the principal of Epiphany School, Nicole Lesota. She talked about it being a special place where children grow mentally and spiritually.

Each year, the Epiphany Catholic Council of Women make a large contribution to the school.

Among other fundraisers the CCW hold each year is their games and party afternoon. This year, 68 men and women were on hand to play games, enjoy a nice soup and salad lunch and have fun with friends.

Emily Sarnecke is taking reservations for a Picnic in the Park indoor Victorian Tea on March 1. Call Emily at 941-488-6983.

The next Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women’s meeting is on Feb. 1 with Dr. Chris Cortman, the guest speaker. For information, contact Sandy Quesenberry at 941-484-3210.

This group joyfully services the community by supporting several nonprofits. Thanks to all.

Quilt-A-Thon News

More than 647 quilts were delivered to Kentucky tornado victims. Venice area quilters, you deserve more gold stars than we can count.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Karen Reiner-Hayes. Karen comes to Venice from Chicago and is one of the CCW members involved in every aspect of the group.

She is a talented artist and created the programs for the fashion show. When needed, she is a greeter, a ticket salesperson and model. She enjoys people, and her joy is contagious.

At Epiphany, her ministry is taking care of the Memorial Garden. She believes it should be given the utmost respect and strives to make sure it is in perfect condition, always ready for prayer and meditation when loved ones visit.

Karen always enjoys family times and reminiscing about Catholic Schools and nuns and the good old days. Karen Reiner-Hayes is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

