From left, Jade White, PR and Communications director, and Tiarra Alexander, Board of Directors of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, brightened everyone’s day with their cheery willingness to participate in the Women Empowering Women luncheon activities.
From left, Karen Fordham and Kathy Lehner celebrate friendship and their involvement as leaders in the Venice community. Kathy is executive director and CEO of the Venice Chamber of Commerce. Karen serves on the Chamber Board.
From left, Erin Watson and Courtney Green strive to give women a pat on the back for their enthusiasm for community events. As the keynote speaker for the Women Empowering Women luncheon, Erin made the event a fun, audience participation event. Courtney juggles work, family and volunteering and does it well. She is the former Sertoma Club president.
From left, Nicole Britton, Anisa Hill and Andrea Arnold connect at the Venice Chamber of Commerce Women Empowering Women luncheon. Nicole is the director of Development for Twig, Anisa serves as the Youth Services librarian for Sarasota County and Andrea is the Membership and Sales director for the Venice Chamber of Commerce.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
“When you walk into a room, set your social GPS,” Erin Watson told the group at the Women Empowering Women luncheon sponsored by the Venice Chamber of Commerce. Erin was the featured speaker.
Her presentation was fun and interactive. Women were asked to demonstrate activities with Erin. Then everyone was asked to choose a partner and conduct the activity.
Counting 1,2,3 doesn’t sound difficult until you have to count in a pattern with another person. Develop listening skills by starting a sentence with the last letter of the last word your partner said. Try it.
Erin talked about intention, the importance of setting goals for everything we do. She stressed the importance of laughter and always celebrating small wins.
“Quit looking at closed doors,” she added.
Venice Chamber of Commerce CEO and Executive Director Kathy Lehner welcomed everyone and thanked sponsors. The Chamber staff deserves a pat on the back for a well organized welcoming event with time for socializing.
Kathy said the Chamber is determined to help women celebrate their self-worth. The Women Empowering Women events make that happen.
The special person of this week is Erin Watson. The featured speaker at the Venice Chamber Women Empowering Women luncheon connected with women in the audience.
She is a working mom with three young children. She gave examples of her successes and trials. She said it was humbling to have a child ask her to put down her phone.
She asked who else had the same experience. Many raised their hands.
She told about the importance of their family dinners, including picnic and pizza Fridays. She told about learning to say, “No.”
Erin spoke about her family. She is a baseball mom. She made everyone realize the skills and ideas she was presenting were important.
She learned and continues to learn and practice them daily.
Her message was about the importance of connections, and she demonstrated that perfectly. Off the stage, Erin was fun, kind and chatty. She was interested in the women attending the luncheon and was not in a hurry to rush off.
Erin was a great choice to speak at the luncheon. She is one of the women who made the Venice Chamber of Commerce Women Empowering Women prove that Venice is a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
