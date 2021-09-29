County Commissioner Sen. Nancy Detert talked about her career in the closing of the Women Empowering Women Conference sponsored by the Venice Chamber of Commerce. As is her style, the words were serious yet dotted with a lot of fun and laughter. She even told about being twirled by John Travolta.
Patricia Weston, Fawne Adams, Karen Fordham and Dr. Maria Villella spoke as a panel at the Women Empowering Women Conference. Karen was the moderator and asked prepared questions of the group. Their words of empowerment included, “Everyday you can’t be good at everything.”
Venice Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Lehner opens the afternoon portion of the Women Empowering Women Conference with a warm welcome and thanks to all participants and speakers.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Courtney Green and Kelly Oliver participate in the Women Empowering Women Conference. Courtney is president of the Sertoma Club of Venice, and Kelly serves on the board.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
County Commissioner Sen. Nancy Detert talked about her career in the closing of the Women Empowering Women Conference sponsored by the Venice Chamber of Commerce. As is her style, the words were serious yet dotted with a lot of fun and laughter. She even told about being twirled by John Travolta.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Patricia Weston, Fawne Adams, Karen Fordham and Dr. Maria Villella spoke as a panel at the Women Empowering Women Conference. Karen was the moderator and asked prepared questions of the group. Their words of empowerment included, “Everyday you can’t be good at everything.”
The afternoon session of the Women Empowering Women Conference brought a panel of successful women front and center to share their experiences and their words of wisdom.
Moderator Karen Fordham introduced Fawne Adams, Dr. Maria Villella and Patrice Weston.
As each women spoke, there were common threads, like an adversity or event that called for a Plan B. Each woman spoke about someone who inspired them, usually a parent, teacher or coworker.
The women said in different ways, “We made it work.” “We had to pivot.” It was clear women in the room hung on their every word, knowing similar experiences.
They sat nodding their heads, smiling and acknowledging each other.
County Commissioner Sen. Nancy Detert told the group how she got from a housewife in Illinois to a state senator in Florida. The road was bumpy, like losing a school board race. It was exciting, like traveling to Spain with Gov. Jeb Bush and having dinner at the King’s palace.
There was a fun trip to the east coast of Florida with her son to receive a Grammy.
Nancy’s advice was, “Be your own best friend.”
The Women Empowering Conference at the Venetian Golf and River Club included good food, inspiration and time to visit. Three cheers times 10 to Kathy Lehner and the team that organized this day. They achieved their goal.
No doubt, everyone left feeling empowered.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Courtney Green, one of the women nominated as an outstanding woman in the community for the Women Empowering Women Conference. Courtney serves as president of the Sertoma Club of Venice, coordinating meetings and events. She is always ready to meet the needs of the club, even attending photo ops to promote the fine work the Sertoma Club does in Venice sponsoring the Speech Clinic.
Courtney is a real estate broker and mom. She is one of the women who juggles several hats each day. She even makes time to manage the concession stand at volleyball games to benefit Project Graduation.
Courtney is kind and friendly and offers to pack hot dogs to go after volleyball games for fans who want a take home a snack.
She is a terrific role model for the young people in town and showcases the heart of Venice. Courtney Green is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.