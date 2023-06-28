This year’s Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice Scholarship dinner proved a high energy event.

The evening started out with a nice tribute to longtime member Vee Gary Chiulli celebrating her 95th birthday.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

