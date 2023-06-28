The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice celebrated longtime member Vee Gary Chiulli on her 95th birthday. Vee and her husband Larry enjoyed the scholarship granting evening. Vee is a retired teacher and chaired the Miss Sun Fiesta scholarship event for years.
These young women received scholarships from the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice recently. They are, back row from left, Marina Berardi, Natalie Kisgen, Mallory Loge, Oliwia Lubinski, Jewel Meina, Jenna Stylos and (front row from left) Kayla Anahtarci, Holly Bielanski, Kylie Bishop, Tatiana Stephenson and Kasey Nuygen. Women’s Sertoma members Ann Hall and Nancy Jordan chair the committee that decides on the scholarship recipients.
Don and Daniel Moore present the Elaine Moore Memorial Scholarship to Venice High School student Kylie Bishop. Elaine was a longtime member of the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice. The annual scholarship is a nice tribute to Elaine.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Maddie Smith and Hannah Dusz receive continuing education scholarships from the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice. Maddie is studying nursing and Hannah plans to be a special ed teacher.
