ORLANDO — To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Days, WonderWorks Orlando offers free admission to all teachers and school support staff during May.
These educators can also receive 50 percent off admission for up to four guests who visit with them. An online form will need to be completed to register and to receive the free admission voucher, and teachers and staff will need to present school identification or a recent pay stub upon entry.
“We are so excited to welcome local teachers, education staff, and their families to WonderWorks,” said Katie Taber, education sales manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “This is one of the most exciting months for us because we get to thank all the hardworking individuals who are guiding the next generation of scientists and leaders.”
Those visiting WonderWorks Orlando during this special event will have full access to all the exhibits and attractions the upside-down house has to offer, including the Hurricane Shack, Bed of Nails, Bubble Lab, the glow-in-the-dark ropes course, and the Astronaut Training Gyro.
Exhibits at WonderWorks focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) topics, giving guests of all ages a fun way to learn and have fun while they are doing it.
There are more than 100 interactive educational exhibits to explore.
“We can’t thank our local teachers and support staff enough for what they do for our students and our community,” added Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “We love working with them throughout the year, but this is really our time to give back to them in a small way as a token of our appreciation.”
WonderWorks offers fun field trip opportunities all year long. The experience provides students with hands-on, interactive, and fun ways to learn about earth science, physics, and astronomy.
Teachers can request grade-level exhibit alignments, science lesson plans, and science scavenger hunts. K-12 groups of 15 or more qualify for a discounted rate.
This event is exclusive to registered Florida teachers. However, WonderWorks Orlando invites homeschool teachers and families to participate in the Homeschool Days events, hosted several months throughout the year.
Homeschool dates offer homeschoolers a discounted admission rate of $18 per person, plus tax, or $15 per person, plus tax, for groups of 10 or more who make an advanced reservation. Upon request, families can be provided with classroom activities, lesson plans, and scavenger hunts.
WonderWorks Orlando is located at 9067 International Drive and is open 365 days a year. It offers a variety of educational and student group opportunities, including visits for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, summer camps, team building, tour operators, and more.
To learn more about the opportunities offered or to get ticket information, visit the site: wonderworksonline.com/orlando
