It's in the cards

Pick a card, any card during the Halloween Spooktacular Show at Wonderworks Orlando.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY WONDERWORKS ORLANDO

ORLANDO — Back by popular demand, WonderWorks Orlando is inviting guests to check out The Outta Control Spooktacular Magic Dinner Show.

Running nightly during October 2022, the family-friendly show offers an excellent way for guests of all ages to get into the Halloween spirit. The show will feature a variety of fun and interactive segments that audiences won’t want to miss. Shows will be offered nightly at 6 p.m., with 8 p.m. shows on Saturdays and other select dates.


