SOUTH VENICE — Sarasota County Parks and Recreation will host a community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Woodmere Park.
Shopping and food from more than 70 vendors are available both indoors and outdoors.
The sale is located at Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. in Venice, on the walkway near the dog park entrance.
Parking and admission are free.
Vendors pay $25 for an indoor 8-foot table and chair; tables are available on a first come, first served basis at $15 for an outdoor 8-foot table and chair.
Two more garage sales are scheduled — one on Feb. 8 and another on March 7.
