The initial demolition phase for the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, from the bait shop seaward, is expected to be complete June 10 or earlier. At that point public access will be cut off for the completion of demolition and renovation. The work includes removal and replacement of all the deck and railing material with longer-lasting wood; replacement of the pole lighting fixtures with sea turtle-friendly under-handrail lights; and other improvements. For further information, contact City Engineer Kathleen Weeden at 941-882-7409 or kweeden@venicegov.com, or Stormwater Engineer Steve Berens at 941-882-7413 or sberens@venicegov.com.
