It will still be a few more weeks before the Venice City Council sees a construction contract for the city’s new public safety facility.
Venice Police Sgt. Rob Goodson told the Council Tuesday that the contractor is bidding out the various aspects of the project but it’s on schedule and within the revised budget.
The contract should be ready sometime in May, he said.
The current estimated project cost is about $15.4 million. That’s less than the $16 million face value of the bonds voters approved in 2016 but it doesn’t include the cost of buying the land on East Venice Avenue or the expenses of the bond issue, Goodson said.
Pending a final cost number from the contractor, the Council has been expecting to have to come up with an additional $1.5 million or so to supplement the bond funds.
There will be some savings through the creation of an owner direct-purchase program that will allow the city to buy materials tax-free and without the contractor’s overhead, he said.
The Council approved a site preparation contract last month and Goodson reported that clearing of the land has begun and a silt fence has been put up.
The next steps will be excavation, grading and utility installation to prepare for pouring the foundation.
Some permits are in hand, he said, while others are still in process.
Neighbors are being kept informed about progress, he said. Their concerns about light and noise led to some revisions in the plans for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.