Albee Road Bridge aerial

The Albee Road Bridge rehab project will keep the bridge from opening for boaters Jan. 9-14.

NOKOMIS — A rehabilitation project that should add 15 years to the life of the Albee Road Bridge is entering the later stages of work.

Originally built in 1963, the bridge's most recent rehab was in 2002.


