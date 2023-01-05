NOKOMIS — A rehabilitation project that should add 15 years to the life of the Albee Road Bridge is entering the later stages of work.
Originally built in 1963, the bridge's most recent rehab was in 2002.
NOKOMIS — A rehabilitation project that should add 15 years to the life of the Albee Road Bridge is entering the later stages of work.
Originally built in 1963, the bridge's most recent rehab was in 2002.
This one is expected to be completed late next month, reflecting a setback of about two weeks due to Hurricane Ian and two or three weeks added because more work was incorporated in the contract, according to a county news release.
Unfortunately for boaters, the next phase of the project means the bridge will remain down from 7 a.m. Jan. 9 through 7 a.m. Jan. 14.
Vessels that can pass under the bridge without it being raised may do so at any time, according to a Coast Guard notice to boaters, but others should seek alternate routes in the area next week.
Options include launching near Lyons Bay to reach the Gulf of Mexico through the jetties or launching near Blackburn Point to reach Little Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico through Siesta Key North Bridge, the news release advises.
Message boards along the road will contain information for motorists and pedestrians, it states, adding that they should consider alternate routes as well.
The project has required nightly lane closures since August, when contractor Seacoast Incorporated began work, with a detour to Blackburn Point Road, on the north end of Casey Key.
The bridge has already been operating under a modified schedule to accommodate the work, having only single-leaf openings on the hour and half hour. Opening both sides requires four-hours' notice.
Seacoast was awarded the $3.2 million contract a little more than a year ago. That followed a design phase of about 21 months costing nearly $700,000.
The structure is a bascule bridge — the two leafs are balanced by counterweights used to raise and lower them.
Seacoast is performing mechanical, electrical and structural repairs, according to the county's December project update. Both leafs of the bridge have been painted, the news release states.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.