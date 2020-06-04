Worker, car passenger hurt in U.S. 41 wreck

WEST VILLAGES — The odds of highway workers and contractors being critically injured by cars are never low.
On Thursday, an employee of Reynolds Mowing was injured when a southbound Chevrolet Camaro slid into the center median and struck a utility vehicle with the employee inside it.
Owner Anthony Reynolds was distraught discussing the crash an hour after it happened.
“I’ve been mowing U.S. 41 for 15 years and it’s never happened. Mowing other highways for 20; ...I feel blessed that it hasn’t happened before — but I feel horrible that it happened today,” he said.
According to a preliminary report from North Port, the Camaro was northbound on U.S. 41-Tamiami Trail when the driver lost control, Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.
“Once in the median, it struck a John Deere side-by-side” mower, Taylor said.
Along with the worker, a female passenger in the Camaro was taken from the scene in an AirFlight helicopter to a trauma center. The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t available at noon.
Taylor said the Camaro driver and passenger were both 19.
Reynolds didn’t want to discuss the identity of the worker and wasn’t sure of his condition.
The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. near Preto Boulevard in West Villages.
The roads were still damp because of an earlier rain, one witness said.
Anthony Conetta, of Venice, was southbound on Tamiami Trail.
He had just been behind another crash, but the people in it said they didn’t need assistance. As he kept driving, he came upon the second wreck.
“This one looked bad,” Conetta said, standing near the wreckage of the car and the lawn tractor.
He said a man who had apparently been on the mower was “face down.” People were working to assist him, so Conetta worked to help the people in the car.
Conetta credited people who stopped right away to help, including an unknown bystander who seemed to be a first responder, he said.
“He just started telling people what to do. You could tell he knew what he was doing,” he said.
Taylor confirmed that an off-duty Charlotte County firefighter was one of the people who stopped to help.
Conetta praised him and other people at the scene.
“So many people came to help,” he said, then pointed to first responders nearby. “And these guys came out here fast.”
Traffic Homicide Division investigators are looking into the crash, Taylor said. They are tasked with investigating any crash in which people are critically injured.
Reynolds said his company is under contract with Sarasota County to mow the U.S. 41 medians. During this time of year it’s a twice-a-month job, taking about three days each time.
He has a crew of about 15 people. His Venice-based business was trying to cope with the tragedy Thursday.
“It hit him from behind … so he never even saw it coming,” Reynolds said.
