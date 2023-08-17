Airport

The part of the airport outlined in yellow is the site of a future business park for commercial and light industrial uses. A workshop on rezoning the land is set for Wednesday.

VENICE — The city will hold a neighborhood workshop on a proposed rezoning of part of the Venice Municipal Airport that could open the door to the creation of a commerce park at that site.

The workshop is on Wednesday, Aug. 23.


   
