VENICE — When city staff began working on the new land-development regulations (LDR) to implement the comprehensive plan, another project was put aside — getting about 1,300 properties rezoned.
The city code requires a property be rezoned to a city designation within a year after it has been annexed. But there was no process to ensure that happened, and a number of property owners either forgot about or ignored the obligation.
Rezonings occurred on a piecemeal basis when the owner needed approval to develop a property, and staff had begun chipping away at the rest when the new comprehensive plan went into effect in January 2018.
Then-Development Director Jeff Shrum told the City Council later that year that it would be more efficient to handle the rezonings as part of the LDR process rather than separately.
With a second draft of the LDR in the works and a goal of having them before the Council for approval in May, the city has scheduled two workshops to bring affected property owners up to speed on their impact. They’ve been notified by mail.
The first workshop, on Wednesday, is for people whose property retains a county zoning designation.
The second one, on Thursday, is for people who own property in what the comp plan has designated as a mixed-use district.
Both meetings run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Venice Community Center. Property owners are asked to bring the letter they received, along with any documents that came with it.
Zoning maps will be available for inspection, and staff will be present to answer questions.
For additional information, contact the Venice Planning & Zoning Department at 941-882-7373 or ntremblay@venicefl.gov, or visit the Planning and Zoning Department at VeniceGov.com.
