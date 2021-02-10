SARASOTA — World of Chucko, Inc., announced a new “Humor for Healthy Aging” program will be launched in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Using music and mirth, memories and magic, Chuck and Noriko Sidlow will return this spring with their unique artistry to engage residents and participants in the area’s elder communities, including staff and families.
Enjoying a distinctive niche on Florida’s Suncoast, Chuck and Noriko have provided specialized interactive programs in senior care facilities for more than two decades.
“We created our own non-profit organization just over a year ago; and, almost immediately we had to suspend our programs due to the pandemic,” Sidlow said. “Now, we are just waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to ease so that we can resume our work.”
Sidlow is a professional clown and humorist who was inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame in 2018. He is a graduate of Clown College and was the youngest Boss Clown in The Greatest Show on Earth.
Noriko Sidlow, a classically trained pianist and event producer, agrees
“During the pandemic, we had to reinvent ourselves,” Chuck said, adding that he and Noriko and a cast of fellow humorists have been producing periodic television specials, distributed on Facebook and YouTube. “But, we can’t wait to return to our in-person appearances where our programs are most impactful.”
Echoing those words is Deborah Morrill, Adult Day Service manager at the Senior Friendship Center.
“Chuck and Noriko have been an integral part of our Adult Day Programs. World of Chucko entertains, yes…but engages, validates and connects our clients through clowning, magic and ‘characters.’”
Funding of the newly branded “Humor for Healthy Aging” program is provided in part by the Dallas and Elizabeth Dort Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
“We think of this grant as a Valentine’s gift from the Community Foundation to the senior care community,” said Chuck Sidlow. “What better way to share the love!”
World of Chucko, Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and has registered with the State of Florida to solicit contributions.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community.
For more information, visit CFSarasota.org or call 941-955-3000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.