SARASOTA — World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde will perform a recital on Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

This concert, part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series, will replace the English Chamber Orchestra, which has postponed its U.S. concert tour, due to visa issues.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments