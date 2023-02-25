SARASOTA — World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde will perform a recital on Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
This concert, part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series, will replace the English Chamber Orchestra, which has postponed its U.S. concert tour, due to visa issues.
Recognized as one of the foremost violinists of our time, Sarah Chang has performed with the most esteemed orchestras, conductors, and accompanists, and continues to dazzle audiences with her technical virtuosity and refined emotional depth.
In addition to her performances with orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, Sarah Chang is an accomplished recital and chamber musician, performing with such artists as Pinchas Zukerman and Yo-Yo Ma.
Praised as a musician of “compelling artistry and power,” American pianist Julio Elizalde has performed throughout the world, and tours internationally with renowned violinists, including Sarah Chang.
The concert will be Sunday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The music featured will be Bartok Romanian Folk Dances, Brahms Sonata No. 3 in D minor, and Franck Sonata in A Major.
Tickets, from $30, are available at SCAsarasota.org or the Box Office at 941-966-6161
Those patrons who currently have tickets to the cancelled English Chamber Orchestra concert, can use their same tickets for the Sarah Chang concert.
