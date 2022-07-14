VENICE — Venice Theatre’s fame is growing — along with its campus.
The American Association of Community Theatres brings its WorldFest to Venice for the fifth time in 2024.
That week of June 17-22 also will put the festival on the new schedule — every two years instead of every four years.
Venice Theatre Producing Executive Director Murray Chase has been wanting to do that. That schedule would have begun in 2020 but the COVID pandemic put a halt to live theater.
“Training volunteers would be easier,” Chase said.
Many volunteers, as well as some theater employees, have been to all four of the events held at the theater since June 22-27, 2010.
In that year, Chase was a member-at-large of the AACT board and Community Theatre Festival Chair for the Southeastern Theatre conference. In addition to receiving the Distinguished Career Award from the Florida Theatre Conference and the Arts Leadership Award from the Sarasota County Arts Council, Chase was no stranger to festivals.
He had led troupes from Venice Theatre to state, regional and national competitions and with wife Laurie had traveled to several international festivals.
While the pandemic canceled the 2020 festival, the theater was able to stay on track to grow its campus and update its buildings thanks to generous donations from ardent supporters.
Those people returned season and other tickets saying that the theater should keep the money for they would buy new tickets for the next year.
Several major donors made possible the renovation of the main stage (William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage) and lobby area of the main building and the creation of a state-of-the art tech center in the former ABC Liquor Store Building acquired when two new bridges were built (2001-2005) to replace the single north bridge over the intracoastal.
More recently, the theater expanded its campus with the acquisition of the old Hamilton Building, which had been the temporary home of the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
The newest acquisition will be the theater’s education building. Its name, the Raymond Center — for donor Carole Raymond — was announced as the recent world festival began June 20.
With meals and adjudications moved to the Raymond Center, there was more parking room for festival participants and more theater time as well for the 13 scheduled participants as well as video productions from Armenia and Ukraine and the showing of “The Best Show in Town,” a documentary about Pinky’s Players.
That special troupe was founded at Venice Theatre by Yvonne T. Pinkerton and continues under the leadership of Rebecca Hollahan.
She was in the film which was shown last year at the Portland, Oregon, Naples, Raleigh and Chagrin Falls, Ohio film festivals. It was directed by Amity Hoffman, a Tampa-based filmmaker.
Featuring shows from around the globe, plus parties, workshops, and more, aactWorldFest is a weeklong community theater festival that will be set in Venice for the foreseeable future.
While Chase and his team had the experience to organize such an event, Venice Theatre with its some 1,500 volunteers is better able to staff such an event than most any community theater in the U.S.
The international visitors came for the week from all over the world. They are picked up at whichever Florida airport is their destination and then transported, housed and fed, for their stay in Venice.
Each night, they are invited to “afterglow parties” in Michael Biehl Park next to the theater.
Sao Paulo actor Caio Stolai and his family as well as Danny Danisch of Berlin and his family both are traveling from Venice to Los Angeles for a month before flying back to Brazil and Germany, respectively.
Stolai was in Venice in 2010 and then in 2012 to present his circus-themed show as part of the theater’s mainstage program. Danisch also was in Venice in 2018.
Stolai had spent six years at a circus school as well as additional study time as a theater student in Europe. He also presented two classes relating to puppet creation and story telling.
“When I decided to do my show, I used all I had learned about the circus and the skills I had learned,” he said. “I play with the elephants (miniatures he created) like a kid but there is a story behind them.”
Danisch was in classes taught by Stolai and Benny Sato Ambush, Venice Theatre’s artistic director.
His theater company, The Wild Bunch, comprises a group of friends of various abilities and types, he said. Rather than “type-casting, the company works with what it has,” he said.
Rene Stabler, Sebastian Moritz and Danisch had no trouble telling their story, “The Movie Teller,” convincingly, on stage.
Danisch, who played both male and female roles in the production has expressive eyes, which he also used in the workshop, “Compelling Storytelling Without Words,” led by Ambush.
Classes were offered daily in such things as French clowning techniques; directing in different cultures; building/performing puppets; marketing and box office; technology in tech; tips for musicals and more.
This year, those classes were primarily held in the main building on the second floor, although tech classes were held in the tech center while adjudications and a few classes were held in the Raymond Center.
“Theater is very personal,” Danisch said. “It takes everyone to make the best out of each character.”
Danisch added he works in telecommunications and that theater is his hobby.
“My wife is an agent,” he said. “It is better for me not to be a professional actor.”
The workshops were not limited to actors. Venice volunteer Judy Allen purchased the full package of tickets to everything, including classes
In Stolai’s class on performing with puppets, she created a paper puppet and joined in the presentation. A father and daughter from Virginia performed in a second puppet show created in Stolai’s class.
Such workshops are another aspect of the festival. They were attended by a variety of festival attendees, including area residents such as Allen, who was in Stolai’s class, and even professionals like Becky Hollahan, who was in Ambush’s class, where she performed a short bit based on a simple scenario provided by Ambush.
AACT meetings also were on the schedule as well as Afterglow parties, a beach party at Sharky’s at the Pier and a final gala sponsored by Music Theatre International, which was followed by a closing ceremony and the final Afterglow Party.
International thespians and fans love Afterglows.
In addition to the theater staff, 181 volunteers were listed in the program and several area restaurants and other businesses contributed to the success of this major international event in Venice.
Venice Area Beautification Inc. volunteers and the city workers who keep the downtown in such pristine shape also were praised by festival visitors.
