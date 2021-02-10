VENICE — A free webinar featuring women-owned businesses takes place Feb. 17.
The Women’s Resource Center is hosting the online program.
According to WRC, the guest speakers include Small Business Development Center, Manatee County Libraries Information Services and CareerSource Suncoast’s Thrive program representatives.
It will also feature founder and “chief snark officer” of Snarky Tea, Jenni-Lyn Williams.
Williams will talk about her experience on “Shark Tank,” television program along with her firm that offers a line of “funny yet functional” teas.
“It is important entrepreneurs seek assistance from the resources available that support them as they start and grow their business. Their growth strengthens our community, and it is a win-win for all,” Yanina Rosario said in a WRC news release.
Rosario is associate director at the Florida Small Business Development Center at USF Muma College of Business.
The news release said new business applications “are up more than 26% compared to last year with many of those coming from companies started by women,” it said, based on U.S. Census study.
“A recent study found that, between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses climbed 21% to a total of nearly 13 million companies, representing 42% of all U.S. small businesses with revenue topping $1.9 trillion—growing at double the rate of all U.S. businesses,” the news release said.
The online webinar is from noon-1 p.m. Feb. 17 and is free. It is a part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program.
To register, visit online at mywrc.org/womenowned. For more information, call 941-256-9721.
It noted WRC offers free career coaching.
For more information about Career Connections, visit mywrc.org.
Women’s Resource Center has worked to engage, education, enrich and empower women for more than 37 years in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
