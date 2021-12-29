The Lemon Bay High School NJROTC and the Englewood Area Fire Control District were among the organizations that took part in the Wreaths Across America event at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood on Dec. 18.
The flyover at the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 18 at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park to honor the community’s veterans was on Dec. 18.
There were several local Gold Star families and World War II veterans who were escorted into the event. Attendees stood on both sides of the road with their hands on their hearts or saluting the passing vehicles.
Once parked, the families were led to the VIP tent through a saber arch created by Lemon Bay NJROTC.
The program started with a demonstration of the folding of the American flag while reciting the meaning behind each fold.
Six local pilots performed a flyover in the Missing Man Formation. Pilots were Harvey McKinnon, Mike Weeks, Lonn Benson, Andy Schechter, Patty O’Brien and Mike H. Grossman.
The guest speaker was local resident and business owner, Shannon Mesenburg.
Mesenburg is the president of the Southwest Florida Gold Star Families, spoke of the importance of bringing awareness to veteran suicide.
Every day, 22 veterans take their own lives due to post traumatic stress. The nonprofit Mission 22 was created to get veterans the treatment they need. The Mesenburgs helped establish a local chapter.
