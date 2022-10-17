Farley House

The Farley House is being demolished after the current owners learned that restoration would involve a ground-up replacement.

VENICE — The demolition of the house where Walter Farley wrote a number of the books in his “Black Stallion” series is underway.

New owners Craig and Julie Hoensheid acquired the 1.8-acre beachfront property in January 2021 for $1.77 million with plans to restore it as well as construct a 4,000-square-foot addition.


Guest writer Larry Humes contributed to this story.

