VENICE — The demolition of the house where Walter Farley wrote a number of the books in his “Black Stallion” series is underway.
New owners Craig and Julie Hoensheid acquired the 1.8-acre beachfront property in January 2021 for $1.77 million with plans to restore it as well as construct a 4,000-square-foot addition.
The work required a variety of permits, in part because the original structure had been built prior to the creation of rules regulating coastal construction. Although the owners eventually received all the permissions they needed, they elected to demolish the house instead of undertaking what would have been a complete replacement.
“The structurally compromised condition of the home would require essentially a full tear-down and meticulous reconstruction to ‘restore’ the home, and to do so in this highly vulnerable coastal setting has proved too complicated to further pursue,” Krystyna Sznurkowski, project manager for Ball Construction, wrote in a letter.
“After fully exploring these options, the owners have reached the conclusion that demolishing the structure and building a new code-compliant home landward of the general permit line makes the most sense.”
Venice Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer bemoaned the owners’ decision when it became known in August.
“The Walter Farley House could be a National Historic Landmark,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that it will be demolished as it is such an important, yet often overlooked, piece of Venice history with ties to several people with international acclaim.”
The house dated back to the 1950s and had been designed for the Farleys by Ralph Twitchell, who’s considered the father of the so-called Sarasota School of Architecture.
He and Jack West designed an addition a couple of years after the house was built, creating a studio for Farley to do his writing.
Several dozen structures in the city were designed by members of the “school,” which was actually a collection of like-minded architects, many of whom worked together at one time or another.
The house had been on the market for more than a year when it was sold, during which preserving it was discussed. Talks never progressed to the point of an organized effort materializing, however.
Guest writer Larry Humes contributed to this story.
