VENICE — Ralph Scorza had a realization. If ancient cultures wrote with pictures rather than words, could he do the same thing today?
He answers that question as a featured artist at the Venice Art Center.
VENICE — Ralph Scorza had a realization. If ancient cultures wrote with pictures rather than words, could he do the same thing today?
He answers that question as a featured artist at the Venice Art Center.
Raised in the Ormond Beach area of Florida, Scorza served in the Peace Corps and earned bachelor, masters and PhD degrees in horticulture.
“I feel like I was born in a Latin American rainforest,” he said by phone last Thursday when he talked about what led up to his showing of works he collectively calls “Codex Americanus,” which will open Jan. 9 at the VAC.
There will be a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan 13, and the show will continue until Feb. 8.
“I had a book that showed the codex even before 1970,” he said.
Scorza had gone to Costa Rica before college and served in Latin America in the Peace Corps in 1972-73. After completing his doctorate in Perennial Tree Crop Breeding and Biotechnology from Purdue, and after getting married, he went to Bolivia in 1980 as an Agricultural Extension agent from the University of Florida, where he had earned his master’s in fruit crop physiology.
His son was born in Bolivia and although he and his wife lived primarily in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, there were many trips to South America because of his work in horticulture. He also worked in Argentina, Paraguay, Guatemala, Chile, Ecuador and other countries.
Along the way, he treasured that book that showed pictures of the artistic style of Mesoamerican codices that illustrated history in pictures rather than words.
While he developed several new fruit trees and acquired patents on them, he had a small art studio where he created jewelry and sculptures.
His daughter studied and eventually married in Argentina, giving him yet another excuse to head south of the equator.
“The Mayans illustrated their history in a pictograph style,” he said. “When you record an event visually, it adds a lot to how people interpret history.”
Finally, after all that travel and thinking about those pictures in his book, he realized that if the Mayans could record their history in pictures, he could use that same idea to illustrate American history, hence the name of his works, “Codex Americanus.”
It took an explosion in his art studio to give him the push he needed to move from three-dimensional works to drawings and paintings in the “codex” manner of the ancient Mayans.
“We read history,” he said, referring to a historic site close to his home. “Harper’s Ferry is nearby but when you see it, it means more.
“I would like to ask people what they think of historical events.”
For more information, call the VAC at 941-485-7136. While there, pick up a brochure for other shows at the VAC as well as its class offerings in all media.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.