NOKOMIS — Nokomis resident Wally Neef will be 100 on Dec. 21.
He served in Europe during World War II in the 84th Infantry division, which was led by Major General Harry J. Collins from 1943-1946.
“When I entered the Army, I was in the 42nd division,” Neef said at his home in Nokomis on Wednesday. “When I came out, I was in the 84th Infantry.”
Some years ago, he and his late wife, Zelma, attended a division reunion in Kansas city. Sixty-five members of the division attended.
“I am the last one left,” he said.
The 84th Infantry Division, aka the Railsplitter Division, served for 170 days in combat in the European African Middle Eastern Theater, primarily in Germany and central Europe.
The division was also known as the Lincoln Division because its members primarily came from Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Most were members of the National Guard in those states.
Its original insignia was a red ax on a white background within a red circle, with the name “Lincoln” above the ax and the number “84” below it. The division was activated on Oct. 15 1942 and entered combat on Dec. 18, 1944 under the direction of Maj. General Alexander R. Bolling.
After retiring to Venice, the couple became active in the old Venice Hibiscus Society. Both served as presidents of the Venice group, which ceased to be about 5 years ago, he said.
His wife went on to become president of the International Hibiscus Society. Today, that group is Internet-based.
Although legally blind because of macular degeneration, Neef keeps up with friends near and far. Many will join in the celebration of his birthday at the Nokomis DAV on Dec. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.