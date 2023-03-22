VENICE — “Xanadu” brings campy ‘80s fun on roller skates to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton stage Friday, March 24 through Sunday, April 16.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 1. There is no show on Easter Sunday, April 9.
With a Drama Desk Award-winning book by Douglas Carter Beane and music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, “Xanadu” follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira (Caitlin Ellis), who descends from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980.
Kira is on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny (Joey Panek), to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco.
But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters (Alyssa Goudy as Melpomene and Jamie Becker as Calliope) take advantage of the situation. Chaos abounds.
“It’s set in the ‘80s. Everything is odd,” co-director/choreographer Katrina Ploof said.
Co-directing and choreographing with Ploof is Venice Theatre dance instructor Vanessa Russo. Michelle Neal is the music director.
Joining the romantic co-stars and muses on stage are local actors Ken Basque in the Gene Kelly role of Danny/Xeus, Tanner Fults as Young Danny and Terpsichore, Charlotte Crowley as Thalia, Brenna Griffith as Erato, and Julie Kulin as Euterpre.
Kristin Collins rounds out the ensemble as lead skater and coach.
Xanadu is based on the 1980 cult classic film of the same name. The title is a reference to the poem, “Kubla Khan; or, A Vision in a Dream: A Fragment” by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. The New Yorker called it “ridiculously brilliant,” “lavish,” and “sublime.”
This Tony Award-nominated musical adventure features original chart-topping tunes like “Evil Woman,” “Strange Magic,” and “All Over the World” made famous by ELO (the Electric Light Orchestra).
John Farrar, best known as the late Olivia Newton-John’s favorite songwriter, adds drama and romance with “Magic,” “Suddenly,” and “Have You Ever Been Mellow?”
Several performances for this play are already sold out, so tickets should be purchased as soon as possible at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115.
The box office is not open for walk-up business. Prices are $15 for students through 12th grade, $21 for college students, and $31 for adults. Venice Theatre is located on the island in Venice at 140 Tampa Ave. W.
Its 90-seat black box Pinkerton Theatre is in the main building. “Xanadu” is sponsored by Devine’s Wine Bar.
