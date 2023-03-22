'Xanadu' opens Friday at Venice Theatre in The Pinkerton

Joey Panek and Caitlin Ellis in Xanadu, opening in Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre on Friday, March 24.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

VENICE — “Xanadu” brings campy ‘80s fun on roller skates to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton stage Friday, March 24 through Sunday, April 16.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 1. There is no show on Easter Sunday, April 9.


