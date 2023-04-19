The monthly Yacht Club Ladies Luncheon was a bloomin’ success because they had a visit from the Venice Area Beautification, Inc. Bloom Team.
Chairs of the event — Cheryl Pickles, Lynn Nemser and Christy Wiggs — created a colorful luncheon.
The tables had centerpieces, each with a cutting that could be taken home and planted. VABI volunteer Sue Vedder sold note cards depicting Venice flowers and there were colorful plants for sale at the club. All proceeds to benefit VABI.
One of the highlights of the afternoon was Cheryl Pickles and Ann Van Cott representing the Venice Yacht Club Foundation presenting a check for $1,500 to Bob Vedder of VABI.
He gave an informative talk that included some fun comments. He told the group that plants in flower baskets are replaced every three to four months and cost a total of $15,000.
Bob said he is always looking for financial contributions. “Many of my friends refuse to answer the phone when they see the call is from me,” he said.
“These days, bunnies in town are a problem,” Bob added. “There are a lot of them and they like a lot of the plants VABI volunteers plant.”
He said sometimes flowers planted one day are gone the next providing, a feast for some bunnies in town. Water is another problem as some plants like a lot and some just a little. Taking care of mixed pots is an issue.
Hurricane Ian kept Bob from traveling to receive the Best Overall City in America in the bloom competition. Ian destroyed most flowers in town but Bob announced they were replaced in two weeks.
Bravo, Bob Vedder, VABI and Bloom Team volunteers. Thank you for adding pretty flowers to our lives in Venice.
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are the members of the VABI Bloom Team. They are around town as early as 7 a.m. tending to the Venice flower gardens.
These volunteers are a colorful crew and always cheerful. They work in teams and have certain areas to attend.
They welcome all the positive comments from passers-by and always have room for volunteers to join them. Spending a few hours a week making Venice look pretty is the perfect thing to do.
Bloom teamers seem to have fun and enjoy each other’s company. They are a blessing. For information, contact www.VABI.org.
VABI Bloom Team members make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at FranValencic@comcast.net.
